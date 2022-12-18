Ignite Planners LLC Has $866,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 84,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

