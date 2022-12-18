180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

