180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,464 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vale by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 2.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

