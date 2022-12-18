Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 222.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,052,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 207,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 109,353 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $358,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.18 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

