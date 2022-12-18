180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,730 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after buying an additional 131,091 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 330,604 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 847,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

