Mission Wealth Management LP Has $878,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $116,725,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,674,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $94,508,000 after acquiring an additional 468,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

