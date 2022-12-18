Mission Wealth Management LP Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $85.29 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock valued at $380,304,372. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.