National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

