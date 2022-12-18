West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 276,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,451,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 4.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

WST opened at $226.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

