Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

