Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 426 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,177 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.19.

ADBE stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

