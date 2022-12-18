Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,978,000 after acquiring an additional 175,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

