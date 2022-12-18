Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,228,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

BMY stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

