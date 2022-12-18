Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA stock opened at $345.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

