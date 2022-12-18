Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Rises By 6.4%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.4 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

