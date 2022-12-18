Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,000 BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

