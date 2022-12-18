14,824 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 934,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $622,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 101,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $9.64 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

