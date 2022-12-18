Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

