Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after buying an additional 185,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

