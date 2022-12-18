Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,295 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

