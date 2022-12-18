Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

