Seagate Technology Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 153.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile



Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

