Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 474,738 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 424,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.17 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

