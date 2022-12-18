Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

