SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $40.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

