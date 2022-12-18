Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,783,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
