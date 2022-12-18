abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,538,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 533,389 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SGOL stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

