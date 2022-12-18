Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 138 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

NYSE PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42. The firm has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.