Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.4% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Equinix by 32.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $667.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

