iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $82.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

