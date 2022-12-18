Tiaa Fsb Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,709,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.18 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.