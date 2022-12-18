Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Shares of LRCX opened at $443.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

