Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

