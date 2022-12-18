The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

