Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

