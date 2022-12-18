Tiaa Fsb Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,025 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

