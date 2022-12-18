Tiaa Fsb Sells 587 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $59.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.