Tiaa Fsb Sells 16,389 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $411,326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $37.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

