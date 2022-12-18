Tiaa Fsb Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 164,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,690,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $72.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

