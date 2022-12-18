Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 1,815 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

