Black Swift Group LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 33,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 20,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average is $162.33. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

