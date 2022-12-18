Chemung Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.