Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Vistra has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts expect that Vistra will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 280,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

