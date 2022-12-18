Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.55 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

