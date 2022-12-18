Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODO opened at $20.04 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOODO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.