Ambev S.A. (ABEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 44.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ambev by 52.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

