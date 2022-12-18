Ambev S.A. (ABEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.
Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.
Several equities analysts have commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
