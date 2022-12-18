Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $167,431.29 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00382564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00859010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00095880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00612302 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00269903 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,142,200 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.