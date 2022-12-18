Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %
MITQ opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.30. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.45.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
