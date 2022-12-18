Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

MITQ opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.30. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

