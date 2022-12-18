OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 6,946 shares of company stock worth $218,227 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

