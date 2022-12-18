Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion. Nordson also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average is $222.42. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.80.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

